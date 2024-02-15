Krul, Joseph D.

WOLCOTT: Joseph D. Krul, 45, of Wolcott, passed away unexpectedly on February 13, 2024. He was born in Oswego, June 01, 1978, the son of John “Joe” and Dawn Krul. He loved to hunt, fish, and go camping. He will be remembered for his compassion, big heart, outgoing personality.

He is survived by his parents, Joe Krul, and Dawn Roberts Krul both of Wolcott, brother, Justin (Stephanie) Krul of Oswego, niece, Morgan Krul, nephews, Matthew, and Isaac Krul, and his beloved dog, and best friend Rosco.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, February 20, 2:00-4:00, and 6:00-8:00, at the Becker-Keysor Funeral Home, Red Creek, a memorial service will be Wednesday, February 21, 11:00 AM, at the North Wolcott Christian Church, 12764 Church St., Wolcott, NY 14590, for those wishing to make contributions in Joseph’s name they may do so to the North Wolcott Christian Church, at the address of 7986 Broadway Road, Wolcott, NY 14590.