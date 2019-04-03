Obituaries
Kruse, Phillip Eugene
SODUS POINT: Age 59, of Sodus Point, passed away in his winter home in Florida on February 27th, 2019. Predeceased by his parents, Eugene and Fae Kruse, in 2014. Loved by his family, friends, and community, he will be remembered most for his free-spirit and the beautiful flowers that he cultivated and gave so generously to many. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27th, 2019, at 2:00pm, at the Sodus Point United Methodist Church.
Rook, Pearl Newton
NEWARK: Pearl Newton Rook, youngest of the three children of the late Paul D. and Pearl S. Newton, died March...
Smith, Diana Blankenberg "Diane"
NEWARK: Diana Blankenberg Smith 61, died on Tuesday (April 2, 2019) at her home surrounded by family. Diane was born...