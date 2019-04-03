Kruse, Phillip Eugene

SODUS POINT: Age 59, of Sodus Point, passed away in his winter home in Florida on February 27th, 2019. Predeceased by his parents, Eugene and Fae Kruse, in 2014. Loved by his family, friends, and community, he will be remembered most for his free-spirit and the beautiful flowers that he cultivated and gave so generously to many. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27th, 2019, at 2:00pm, at the Sodus Point United Methodist Church.