Kubissa, Darcy Marie (Romeo)

CLYDE: Passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 23rd, 2020 at the age of 64 with her husband by her side. Darcy was taken all too soon after a four-month battle with a rare condition called Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD). She was born in Massena, NY on January 22nd 1956 and later graduated undergrad from SUNY Geneseo and graduate school from Nazareth College. Darcy went on to touch a number of lives as a special education teacher for many years. Darcy was the loving wife of 36 years to Larry Kubissa and raised five children with him. The role she was most proud of was being a mother to her children: Jareb of Pittsburgh, PA; Noah of Yardley, PA; Ariel of Denver, CO; Shaina of Seattle, WA; & Gabriel of Canandaigua, NY. Darcy loved people of all backgrounds and abilities, especially children and babies. She was a gifted singer, guitar/piano player, and dancer. She loved music, the beach, animals, and was devoutly religious. Darcy was also an active member of the church and local community, involved in choir, on multiple organizations, and as a volunteer at the Clyde Public Library, leading Story Hour. Darcy was a special person, loved by all who knew her, as she was exceptionally kind, caring, and patient. She led a colorful life and will be missed by many, especially her family. In addition to her husband and kids, she is survived by her grandchildren, Ainsley and Sadie; sister, Allison Lewis of Syracuse, NY; brother, Thomas Romeo, and father, Richard Romeo, both of Massena, NY; as well several beloved nieces and nephews. A funeral mass open to the public will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Clyde on Saturday, March 7th at 12:00 pm, with lunch to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Laurel House Comfort Care Home that took great care of Darcy and family in her final days, to the Clyde Public Library where she spent so much of her time, or to the Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation (1-800-659-1991) in her honor. Funeral arrangements by Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home. Visit www.pusaterifuneralhome.com