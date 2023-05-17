Kuczminski, Ignacy

NORTH CAROLINA: Ignacy Kuczminski of Charlotte, North Carolina passed away on May 10, 2023 at 84 years of age. Ignacy was born in Poland, son of Zuzanna Kolodynska and Jan Kuczminski. The family resettled after World War II in Newark, NY where he attended Newark schools, and went on to graduate from St. John Fisher College in Rochester. Ignacy married Gloria Reid, they made their home in Syracuse. He worked in Albany for New York State until they retired to Charlotte.

He is survived by sister, Eva Niemiec of Indianapolis IN, niece Teresa Hendricks, nephew Stan Niemiec, and their children. He will also be missed by the special family he shared with his wife Gloria – Diane Reid Lyon, Mark Reid, Caroline Reid Michalet and their children.

He was predeceased by his parents Jan and Zuzanna Kuczminski, his wife Gloria Kuczminski, and son Jason Kuczminski.

Funeral service will be scheduled in Charlotte, North Carolina.