Kuehl Sr., Brian C. 

SODUS POINT: Age 66, passed away into the Lord’s Arms on Monday, April 27, 2020. Brian is predeceased by his parents, Lloyd and Betty Kuehl; brother, Hank Kuehl; sister in law, Sandy Wickman and nephew, Steve Wickman, Jr. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Jean Kuehl; sons, Brian (Heather) Kuehl Jr, Larry (Stephanie) Rother Jr, Jamie (Stephanie) Rother, and Jonathan (Angelica) Rother; grandchildren, Eli and Ava Rother, Riley and Mason Kuehl; his brother, Steve Wickman; sisters, Rosemary Kuehl, Tracy (Vinkee) Sabanski, Margaret (Steve) DeJohn and Heather (Tim) Halligan; Aunt Gracy (Kenny) Martin; sister in laws, Sue Nash, Betty (Bob) Konrad and Carol Manca; several nieces, nephews, cousins, many musicians and friends. Brian was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, musician and friend to all. Brian’s loving smile will shine on forever. There will not be any services at this time. Please be sure to take the time to sign or leave a message on the Tribute Wall for the family to see. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.