Kuhn, Gerald W. 

MACEDON: Born March 2, 1942, loving husband, father and papa of Macedon, NY entered eternal rest on October 24th, 2022, at the age of 80. He is predeceased by his parents, Edwin & Rose Kuhn; brothers, Ed Kuhn & Richard Kuhn. Survived by his devoted wife Nancy; children Stephen & Valerie Kuhn, Kimberly & Robert Carlson, Tamara & Thomas Latta; and grandchildren Erica Kuhn, Tyler & Danielle Kuhn, Ashley & Brandon Gill, Bobby Carlson; great-granddaughter Charlotte Kuhn; brother, Ronald Kuhn & wife Arlene and sisters-in-law Jean Kuhn & Kathleen Kuhn; and many nieces, nephews, and treasured friends.

Gerry’s love of horses began as a young child and continued through his entire life, having his daughter and granddaughter following the love of his horses. He will always be remembered as the “Mayor” of Parkwood Heights as he was always there for anyone who needed anything.

Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 from 4-7PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. A Memorial Mass to celebrate the life of Gerry will be offered on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 11AM at St. Patrick’s Church, of St Katharine Drexel Parish, 52 West Main Street (NY State Route 31), Macedon, NY 14502. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Gerry may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Please visit Gerry’s tribute wall at www.murphyfuneralservices.com to leave a condolence, light a candle or upload a photo.