Kuhn, Gerald W. 

MACEDON: Born March 2, 1942, loving husband, father and papa of Macedon, NY entered eternal rest on October 24th, 2022, at the age of 80. He is predeceased by his parents, Edwin & Rose Kuhn; brothers, Ed Kuhn & Richard Kuhn. Survived by his devoted wife Nancy; children Stephen & Valerie Kuhn, Kimberly & Robert Carlson, Tamara & Thomas Latta; and grandchildren Erica Kuhn, Tyler & Danielle Kuhn, Ashley & Brandon Gill, Bobby Carlson; great-granddaughter Charlotte Kuhn; brother, Ronald Kuhn & wife Arlene and sisters-in-law Jean Kuhn & Kathleen Kuhn; and many nieces, nephews, and treasured friends.
Gerry’s love of horses began as a young child and continued through his entire life, having his daughter and granddaughter following the love of his horses. He will always be remembered as the “Mayor” of Parkwood Heights as he was always there for anyone who needed anything.
Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 from 4-7PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. A Memorial Mass to celebrate the life of Gerry will be offered on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 11AM at St. Patrick’s Church, of St Katharine Drexel Parish, 52 West Main Street (NY State Route 31), Macedon, NY 14502. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Gerry may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Please visit Gerry’s tribute wall at www.murphyfuneralservices.com to leave a condolence, light a candle or upload a photo.
PALMYRA: Ruth passed away quietly, October 21, 2022 after 3 months of health complications ending with Covid. Ruth was born in Rochester, NY in 1931 to Howard and Arleen Fisher. She graduated from Palmyra Classic School in 1949: and then a 1954 graduate of The University of Rochester School of Nursing. After working several places, […]
WILLIAMSON: Passed peacefully on (Sunday) October 23, 2022 at age 70. Predeceased by her husband: William Brunswick; parents: Arnold and Dorothy Rath; brother: Walter Cameron. June was a very dedicated and well known waitress/fast order cook in the Wayne County area for many years. She is survived by her daughter: Melissa (Lynwood) Toor; grandsons: Andrew […]