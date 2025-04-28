Kuhn, John W. "Jack"

PALMYRA: In Loving Memory of John W. “Jack” Kuhn of Palmyra, NY. Surrounded by his family, Jack passed away peacefully on April 24, 2025, at the young age of 75. Jack was born in Rochester on March 21, 1950. At the age of 18, he joined the US Marine Corp to serve his country. He was extremely proud of his commitment to the armed forces and to be a Veteran. On January 18th, 1969, Jack married the love of his life Joan (Holtz) who has been by his side to love and care for him as they both navigated their lives together as one. He loved being husband, father, Papa, and Great Papa.

Jack was predeceased by his parents Edward and Althea (Danials), his sisters: Loretta, Carol and Bonnie.

Jack is survived by his brother: Edward (Kathy), sisters: Anna (John), Missy (Jim), his loving wife of 56 years: Joan (Holtz), his daughters: Krista Jo (Gary) and Alesha (Mike), his grandchildren: Amber (Shelby), Britany, Kali (Adam), Joshua, Justin (Ashley), Samual (Rachel), Shelbi, Thomas John, Alexa, Nicky, Isiah, and Tiffany. Great Grandchildren: Nicole, Conner, Jackson, Grantley, Savannah, Adrienne, Levi Joshua, Ayden John, Carter, Weston, Levi Everett, Alexa, Giavanna, Lilli and Oliver.

After leaving the US Marines, Jack returned to Fairport. He took a job with the Town of Perinton Highway Department, where he proudly worked for 42 years, until his retirement in 2011. He enjoyed bringing his daughters and grandchildren down to the shop, where they had the opportunity to sit in the plow trucks. He may have put them to work cleaning them as well, but they were always rewarded with a candy bar and a soda. He shared many fond memories of his time with the Highway Department and built friendships that lasted his lifetime.

On top of spending time with his family, Jack enjoyed camping, fishing and being outside. If he wasn’t sitting around the kitchen table drinking coffee, you would find him tinkering in the garage. Upon his retirement, Jack took on a project of building his infamous Rat Rod. It all started with a 40 Ford Cab and grew into the work of art it is today. It was hard work, but he enjoyed getting his hands dirty and working alongside his family and friends.

Jack lived his life to provide for his family and build lasting memories.

There will be no Calling Hours, instead the family will be hosting a Celebration of Life for Jack on April 29th at Fairport VFW from 2pm to 7pm and Burial Service at North Farmington Friends Cemetery 250 Sheldon Road, Farmington NY on May 1st at 11am,

In lieu of flowers, and in Jack’s memory, donations can be made to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital.