Kuhn, Randy J. (Big Rand)

MACEDON: July 30, 1955 – December 25, 2020 (age 65) Randy J. Kuhn, age 65, of, NY passed away suddenly on December 25, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years Ellen C. Kuhn; only son Randy J. Kuhn Jr. (Jennifer) of Walworth, NY; grandchildren Gavin, Sydney, Cameron; sisters-in-law Mary Kay Holleran, Patricia (David) Tarana, Brother-in-Law James Holleran, many nieces, nephews; life-long friends Susan Oatman, Michelle Speranza, Russel Lombino, Jim Wagner, Jim Dry and Sidney Brown. He is predeceased by his father Harold “Butch” Kuhn, mother Norine M. Kuhn “Marshall”, sister Deborah J. Welsher, brother Michael J. Kuhn, best friends Sidney Brown and Robert Oatman. Randy was born on July 30, 1955 in Rochester, N.Y., the son of the late Harold “Butch” Kuhn and Norine M. “Marshall” Kuhn. He grew up in the Pt. Pleasant neighborhood of Irondequoit, NY. After East Ridge High School, Randy enlisted in the U.S. Army, in 1973, and began basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, MO on his 18th birthday. He graduated from United States Army Training Center Infantry in Fort Dix, New Jersey. Randy served his country as a heavy equipment mechanic. On October 11, 1975, he married the love of his life Ellen “Bridget” C. Holleran at St. Salomes Church in Irondequoit. After being honorably discharged from his military service Randy became employed by Morris Smith Carting in Rochester, NY where he delivered meat to all the Star Markets locations. While being employed by Morris Smith Carting, Randy assisted his father Butch Kuhn along with his brother Michael Kuhn with establishing B&N Disposal Inc. out of Perinton, New York in 1977. The business remains family owned to this day by Randy’s Nephew, John Kuhn and Wife, Wendy Kuhn. Randy started his own trucking company by the name of R.J. Kuhn Hauling in 1984 and continued to operate until 2008. He delivered freight in the Greater Rochester Area. Randy also became involved with the Monroe County Pure Waters Project operating a dump trailer as an owner operator under Samson Fuel owner Linda Fedele. After the several year project was completed, Randy returned full time to the LTL Freight Forwarding Industry until he retired in 2008. Throughout Randy’s life, he enjoyed Drag Racing at Spencer Speedway in Williamson. NY, restoring Mopar muscle cars, motorcycling, riding dirt bikes, snowmobiling and spending time boating at Keuka Lake with his family and close friends. Randy was a life-long Mopar enthusiast especially when he finally purchased his 1970 Plymouth AAR ‘Cuda out of Kentucky in 1981. Randy was a very accomplished classic car painter and loved all genres of music especially 50’s through 80’s classic rock and roll. Randy had a second to none sense of humor and was always making someone laugh. Randy would attend comedy shows with his son Randy, Jr. when time permitted. Randy and Randy, Jr. spent many days together listening to the Anthony Cumia Show sharing laughs. Some of his favorite comedians included Rodney Dangerfield and Sam Kinison. He will be deeply missed by all that knew him. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Randy may be made to the Golisano Children’s Hospital or Lollipop Farm. To light a candle, send a condolence, or upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com