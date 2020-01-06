Kula, Henry Robert

Macedon: Age 90, passed away on January 1, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife, Anna “Nan” Kula, and is survived by four children – Laura Pawlak (John), Linda Kula (Lenny), Hank Kula (Nancy) and Karen Di Domenico (Reno). He is also survived by five grandchildren – Anna, Nikolas, Matthew, Brennan and Nina – as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Henry was born on August 23, 1929 in Hartford, Connecticut and was the youngest of ten children born to Victoria and John Kula. He served in the United States Navy, was a graduate of the business school at the University of Connecticut and worked for several companies including Xerox, Rochester Products and Bausch & Lomb. His interests included woodworking, photography, gardening, and boating. He was a true “handyman” and could fix and build just about anything. Henry was extremely proud of his Polish heritage and enjoyed dancing the polka at festivals all over the country, particularly at two clubs in Florida where he spent winters. A service celebrating Henry’s life will be held at a later time. To light a candle, send a condolence, or upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com. The family asks that if you wish to make a donation in Henry’s memory, it be made to an organization supporting Alzheimer’s research.