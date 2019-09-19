Kulesa, Helen E. 

VICTOR, NY: (born in Harrisburg, PA) Helen passed away at her home, on Friday, September 13, 2019, at the age of 93 after a long illness. She loved and take care of her family throughout her life (eldest of 11 children), stayed true to her Catholic faith, loved to garden, sew, cook, dance to polka music, and listen to country music. She is predeceased by her loving husband Bernard; daughter Irene; brothers Andrew, Martin, Richard, and John Jacob Bedrin; her sisters Anna Mae Rupp, Marion Rupp, and Eleanor Bedrin. Helen is survived by her daughter Evelyn Mondo; granddaughters Laura Mondo and Lisa (Berge) Melkonian; beloved great-grandchildren Maria Melkonian (7) and Anthony Melkonian (6); sisters Margie(Glen) Lamoreau, Irene (William) Newell, and Linda (James) Sheridan. She is also survived by her guardian/companion dog Murphy. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life service, Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 2PM in the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to Serenity House of Victor, Inc., 1278 Brace Road, Victor, NY 14564. To light a candle, leave a condolence, upload a photo, or order a floral tribute please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.