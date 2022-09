PENFIELD: Passed away peacefully on September 27, 2022. Karl is survived by his loving partner, Nancy Hilt. They enjoyed 48 years together. He also leaves behind sisters, Bonnie Jeffe, Betty Kingsley, Barbara (Bruce) Waterman, niece, Dianna (Dr. Jason) Cichocki, nephews, Richard (Wendy) Burt, Joshua (Heather) Waterman, several great nieces and nephews, and cousin, Marjorie Wells. For more information about Karl and his services, please visit the funeral home website.

jenningsnultonmattlefh.com