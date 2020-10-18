Kunzer, Eugene

MACEDON: Eugene died on October 15, 2020 at age 71. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carolyn Kunzer; children, Christopher Kunzer and Kristal (Phillip) Rivera; grandchildren, Nevaeh, Nova, Zeven and Zayah; brother, Gary (Ime) Kunzer and Dennis (Wadia) Kunzer; brother-in-law, Steve Lada; sisters-in-law, Sharon (Jerry), Brenda (Joe) and Toni (Doug); many nieces and nephews. Eugene was a kind-hearted, intelligent, hard-working family man. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved his job as an electrician at Cannon Industries and always kept busy fixing things that were broken. He loved and took pride in his amazing music collection and loved sharing his music knowledge with others. There was always music in his life. He was constantly surrounded by his records, radios, headphones, and speakers. Eugene lived a wonderful, blessed life. He enjoyed cars and watching car races in his spare time. He was also a dog lover and always had a dog throughout his entire life. Eugene will be deeply missed by his entire family and by the many, many people he impacted during his full-filling life. Eugene will be laid to rest at the Macedon Village Cemetery in a private service. A celebration of Eugene’s life will be offered on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 1PM at the family home. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.