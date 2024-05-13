Kuter, Jr., Joseph S. 

August 2, 1926 ~ May 8, 2024 (age 97)

WEBSTER: Joe passed away on Wednesday, May 8th, 2024, at The Pines of Peace in Ontario, NY. Prior to his illness he lived at Baywinde in Webster. Joe was born on Monday, August 2, 1926, in Rochester, NY. His parents were Joseph and Emma Kuter.

Joe was a decorated World War II Veteran. After the war, Joe went to Clarkson University earning a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. His entire working career was at General Electric in Syracuse. When he retired, he and his wife, June, moved to Salem, S.C. where they lived for 30 years. Two plus years ago, because of illness, they decided to relocate back to NY State to be near family.

Joe was predeceased by several siblings; two infants; sister Emma Mary (Sue) Cardinale; and Thomas. He is survived by his wife, June; stepchildren, Colleen Sheahen, Kevin Harcourt, and Kerry Harcourt; 5 step grandchildren; brother, Gerard (Joan); sister-in-law, Dawn Kuter; 6 nephews; 2 nieces; and several great nephews and great nieces. Joe and June made many new friends at Baywinde.

Joe’s Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, May 18th at 11:00AM at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, 5823 Walworth Rd., Ontario, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Joe to The Pines of Peace, 2378 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519 or to St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, P.O. Box 499, Ontario, NY 14519.