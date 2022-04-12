La Chuisa, Donna F. 

ONTARIO: Donna passed away on November 24, 2021, at age 82. Donna is predeceased by her identical twin sister, Delores Stein “La Giorgia”, and survived by her loving husband of over 61 years, Joseph La Chuisa; her children, T.J. (Laura) La Chuisa and Jenelle La Chuisa; her beloved grandchildren, Anna, Marco, Quinn and Bronx La Chuisa; her brother, John LaGeorge (Betty); her nieces and nephews, Albert, Mary Beth, Lorraine, Donna, Joe and Laura Stein, and Peter and Lisa LaGeorge; and many dear friends and loved ones.

Donna was a dental hygienist in Rochester, NY who was loved and respected by her patients and colleagues. She was a devoted mother and wife who enjoyed golfing, biking, playing pickle ball, painting, cooking, shopping and entertaining friends and family. Donna enjoyed taking road trips with her husband to visit family and friends along the east coast. She was especially close with her sister, Delores, and her friends from St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church, in Ontario, NY.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 10AM at St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church, Walworth Road, Ontario, NY 14519. Inurnment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Ontario, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Donna’s memory may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association (https://act.alz.org) and to Saint Jude’s (https://www.stjude.org). To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.