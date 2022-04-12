Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
April 12th 2022, Tuesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • THU 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

La Chuisa, Donna F. 

by WayneTimes.com
April 12, 2022

ONTARIO: Donna passed away on November 24, 2021, at age 82. Donna is predeceased by her identical twin sister, Delores Stein “La Giorgia”, and survived by her loving husband of over 61 years, Joseph La Chuisa; her children, T.J. (Laura) La Chuisa and Jenelle La Chuisa; her beloved grandchildren, Anna, Marco, Quinn and Bronx La Chuisa; her brother, John LaGeorge (Betty); her nieces and nephews, Albert, Mary Beth, Lorraine, Donna, Joe and Laura Stein, and Peter and Lisa LaGeorge; and many dear friends and loved ones.

Donna was a dental hygienist in Rochester, NY who was loved and respected by her patients and colleagues. She was a devoted mother and wife who enjoyed golfing, biking, playing pickle ball, painting, cooking, shopping and entertaining friends and family. Donna enjoyed taking road trips with her husband to visit family and friends along the east coast. She was especially close with her sister, Delores, and her friends from St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church,  in Ontario, NY.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 10AM at St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church, Walworth Road, Ontario, NY 14519.  Inurnment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Ontario, NY.  In lieu of flowers, contributions in Donna’s memory may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association (https://act.alz.org) and to Saint Jude’s (https://www.stjude.org). To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Smith, Rex Lee

MARION: Devoted Husband of over 50 years, Father, Brother, Brother-In-Law, Uncle, Grandfather, neighbor and friend to so many, peacefully joined our Lord on Saturday April 9, 2022, while at home in Marion, NY. Rex was born on September 19, 1949 in Akron, Ohio. He grew up participating in quarter midget racing, playing the guitar in […]

Read More
La Chuisa, Donna F. 

ONTARIO: Donna passed away on November 24, 2021, at age 82. Donna is predeceased by her identical twin sister, Delores Stein “La Giorgia”, and survived by her loving husband of over 61 years, Joseph La Chuisa; her children, T.J. (Laura) La Chuisa and Jenelle La Chuisa; her beloved grandchildren, Anna, Marco, Quinn and Bronx La Chuisa; […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square