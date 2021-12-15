La Chuisa, Donna F.

12/18/1938-11/24/2021

BELLEVIEW, FL: Donna passed away on November 24, 2021, at age 82. Donna is predeceased by her identical twin sister, Delores Stein (La Giorgia), and survived by her loving husband of over 61 years, Joseph La Chuisa, and her children, T.J. (Laura) La Chuisa and Jenelle La Chuisa; her beloved grandchildren, Anna, Marco, Quinn and Bronx La Chuisa; her brother, John LaGeorge (Betty); her nieces and nephews, Albert, Mary Beth, Lorraine, Donna, Joe and Laura Stein, and Peter and Lisa LaGeorge; and many dear friends and loved ones.

Donna was a dental hygienist in Rochester, NY who was loved and respected by her patients and colleagues. She was a devoted mother and wife who enjoyed golfing, biking, playing pickle ball, painting, cooking, shopping and entertaining friends and family. Donna enjoyed taking road trips with her husband to visit family and friends along the east coast. She was especially close with her sister, Delores, and her friends from St. Mary’s of the Lake in Ontario, NY.

Family and friends are invited to attend a burial service in Spring 2022 at St. Mary’s of the Lake in Ontario, NY. Details of the service will be published at a later date, and all will be welcome to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Donna’s memory may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association (https://act.alz.org) and to Saint Jude’s (https://www.stjude.org). Arrangements entrusted to Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 5946 SE Robinson Road, Belleview, FL 34420. Condolences may be left at Hiers-Baxley.com.