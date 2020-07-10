Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
October 16th 2020, Friday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SAT 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

La Valley, Frank D

by WayneTimes.com
July 10, 2020

NORTH ROSE: Frank D La Valley, 75, of North Rose, passed away July 7, after a long, full life with his family. He was born in 1944 to Oscar and Mildred (Haggerty) La Valley. Frank graduated from North Rose High School in 1961. He married Carol (Torrey) La Valley in 1963. Frank is survived by his wife Carol, son Franklin La Valley and wife Cheryl (Bauer) La Valley, and daughter Tracy La Valley-Hall and husband Richard Hall. Grandchildren Kendra (Granger) Cagle and husband Chris Cagle, Jack Granger, Chelsey La Valley (Tryon) and husband Leon Tryon, and Garrett La Valley. Great-grandchildren Lily Cagle, Macy Cagle and Abel Tryon. Step-grandchildren Courtney Hall, and Hanna Hall. Also Numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Oscar and Mildred, his siblings Silvia, Oscar, Shirley, James, Larry, Mildred, David and Debra. Frank was a dedicated employee of Xerox Corporation for 35 years, as well as a Fire Department member and Commissioner to the North Rose Fire Department for much of his life. He worked alongside his family as a youth building break walls, docks and made other shoreline

improvements to Sodus Bay. Frank spent his lifetime living on and loving Sodus Bay, he spent many hours on the bay fishing and enjoying time with his family. As a child, he and his siblings would sled down Bay Shore Rd when the roads were closed, but not before icing it down to add just a little more excitement. Frank believed in honesty, integrity, kindness and community. His final project as Fire Commissioner was to see that there was a sub-station built for the fire department so that the homes on the north east side of the bay would be safe. Most of all Frank was an exceptional Husband, father, grandfather, and mentor to so many. For those wishing to make contributions in Franks memory, they may do so to the North Rose Fire Department, PO Box 208, North Rose, NY 14516. Calling hours will be 11:00-2:00 , Thursday , July 16, at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose, a funeral service will take place at 2:00. Due to covid-19, Social distancing guidelines will be enforced. Following the service, a gathering will take place at the American Legion in Wolcott, 10675 Ridge Road, Wolcott, NY . www.catoredcreek.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Tette, Mary Ellen “Mel” (DeSoto)

AUBURN/WILLIAMSON: Went home to her Lord and Savior on October 14, 2020 at age 61. Predeceased by her mother: Elizabeth Bolton DeSoto; brother: Stephen B. DeSoto. Mel was best known for her love of horses; she adored caring for, riding, and showing off her horses to the world. She had an eye for beauty, and […]

Read More
Everett, James E.

PALMYRA: James died on September 16, 2020 at age 60. He was born in Canandaigua, NY to Ralph and Margurite Everett. James was also predeceased by his wife, Susan. Survived by his son, James Everett II; daughter, Tracy Mickle; many loving grandchildren; 2 brothers and his sister. James loved to go fishing and to work […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square