La Valley, Frank D

NORTH ROSE: Frank D La Valley, 75, of North Rose, passed away July 7, after a long, full life with his family. He was born in 1944 to Oscar and Mildred (Haggerty) La Valley. Frank graduated from North Rose High School in 1961. He married Carol (Torrey) La Valley in 1963. Frank is survived by his wife Carol, son Franklin La Valley and wife Cheryl (Bauer) La Valley, and daughter Tracy La Valley-Hall and husband Richard Hall. Grandchildren Kendra (Granger) Cagle and husband Chris Cagle, Jack Granger, Chelsey La Valley (Tryon) and husband Leon Tryon, and Garrett La Valley. Great-grandchildren Lily Cagle, Macy Cagle and Abel Tryon. Step-grandchildren Courtney Hall, and Hanna Hall. Also Numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Oscar and Mildred, his siblings Silvia, Oscar, Shirley, James, Larry, Mildred, David and Debra. Frank was a dedicated employee of Xerox Corporation for 35 years, as well as a Fire Department member and Commissioner to the North Rose Fire Department for much of his life. He worked alongside his family as a youth building break walls, docks and made other shoreline

improvements to Sodus Bay. Frank spent his lifetime living on and loving Sodus Bay, he spent many hours on the bay fishing and enjoying time with his family. As a child, he and his siblings would sled down Bay Shore Rd when the roads were closed, but not before icing it down to add just a little more excitement. Frank believed in honesty, integrity, kindness and community. His final project as Fire Commissioner was to see that there was a sub-station built for the fire department so that the homes on the north east side of the bay would be safe. Most of all Frank was an exceptional Husband, father, grandfather, and mentor to so many. For those wishing to make contributions in Franks memory, they may do so to the North Rose Fire Department, PO Box 208, North Rose, NY 14516. Calling hours will be 11:00-2:00 , Thursday , July 16, at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose, a funeral service will take place at 2:00. Due to covid-19, Social distancing guidelines will be enforced. Following the service, a gathering will take place at the American Legion in Wolcott, 10675 Ridge Road, Wolcott, NY . www.catoredcreek.com