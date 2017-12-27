LaClair, Lucille W.

NEWARK: Age 84, died Thursday, (December 21, 2017) at Light Hill Comfort Care Home, Canandaigua. Thomas was born in Geneva, N.Y. on April 9, 1933, to Dominick and Cecilia DiDuro Damick. He served his country in the Army during the Korean War. He worked as a bartender at Zappia’s Restaurant and Vanderbrook Press and was co-owner of Rochester Business Service. He was an avid golfer and loved coaching Little League baseball in Newark for many years. He was a member of St. Michael’s Church. He is survived by his daughter,...
WOLCOTT: Age 53 passed away unexpectedly on December 22, 2017 after a long battle with Cancer. He was born in Clarion PA on December 25, 1963. Donald is survived by his wife Joyce; mother, Patricia Snyder; sister, Denise Park; children, Rachel and Andrew; step-children, Ashley (Andrew) Gregg and Brian Cuatt; 4 grandchildren, Drayvin and Lyndon Fuller, Bentley Cuatt and Alexandria Gregg; several aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of other family and friends. Donald worked at Kreher Farms in Wolcott NY and he served his country proudly as a United...
NEWARK: Kay passed away quietly on December 23, 2017 at the age of 91 with her loving family by her side. She was born in Buffalo, N.Y. and majored in music, attending Oberlin College and the University of Michigan where she received her Master’s degree. She was a fine piano player and went on to teach piano. In 1954 she married Charles Hallagan of Newark, N.Y. Besides her husband she is survived by her four children: Steve (Lucina), Walt (Maureen), Mary (Ross Wilck) and Tom. They have seven grandchildren: Colleen...
NEWARK: Joan Helen Jasper, 83 entered eternal rest on Saturday, December 23, 2017 at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. Joan was born the daughter of the late Max Carl and Helen (Arffman) Weissbach on Wednesday, July 11, 1934 in Niagara Falls, Canada. She and her husband dedicated many years of their lives serving and teaching many people. They spent many years in Hong Kong and Macau where Rev. Dr. Jasper established schools for children with special needs and Mrs. Jasper worked for doctors transcribing medical books and medical records. When they returned...