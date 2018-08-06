Connect with us

Lacz, Margaret

SAVANNAH: Margaret Lacz, 88,  died Wednesday (August 1, 2018) at the Sodus Rehabilitation & Nursing. Margaret was born on August 1, 1930 in Cato, New York the daughter of the late Joseph and Anne Torst Buettner.  She had worked for many years in the custodial department at the Savannah Elementary School.  Margaret had also been a member of the Savannah Volunteer Fire Department Axillary. She is survived by two daughters Henny Lacz of Savannah and Laurie Crawford of Hilton; a son Eric Lacz in AZ; three sisters Anne Ball, Agnes Arliss and Patty Stevens all of Savannah. Arrangements entrusted to Baris Funeral Home

