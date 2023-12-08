Lafontaine, Carol Elaine (Bundy) 

ALTON: Carol Lafontaine, 67, passed away peacefully, Monday evening, December 4, 2023 at Pines of Peace Comfort Care Home, with her devoted and loving husband and daughter by her side.

Friends and family are invited to a memorial service Saturday, December 16 at 11 AM at the Rose United Methodist Church, 10695 School Street, Rose. All are welcome to attend a luncheon following the service.

In lieu of flowers, Carol’s family request memorial contributions be directed to the Pines of Peace Comfort Care Home, 2378 Ridge Road, Ontario, New York 14519 in thanksgiving for the love and care given to Carol, and her family as well.

Carol was born September 10, 1956, in Lyons, the daughter of the late Ora and Evelyn (Heineman) Bundy. Carol worked as a paralegal for 37 years for several area attorneys, retiring in 2020 from Patrick J. Morrell, Esq. in Seneca Falls. She was a Fire Commissioner for the Alton Fire Department and belonged to the Sodus Garden Club.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years Thomas L; her daughter Rachel; her brother Kenneth (Lorrie) Bundy; nephews Jesse and Wesley Bundy.