LaForce, Larry E
SODUS POINT, NY: Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Larry was preceded in death by parents Earl and Ruth LaForce. He is survived by his wife Patricia and furry pals Sparky and Sir Thomas. He leaves behind sister Gloria (Bill) Korth, step children David (Heather), Lara (Kyle), Timothy (Kari), Shelly (Tom), Sue and Todd. Larry is also survived by many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Larry requested no services. In leu of flowers the family suggests donations to The Sodus Point Sportsman’s Youth Derby, Cracker Box Palace or a fire department of your choice. Larry’s note to all “I’ve gone fishing”
