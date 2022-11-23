LaGas, Donald

SAVANNAH: Donald LaGas, 86, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital.

The family will greet friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark, NY. Donald’s graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022, at Rose Cemetery, Route 414, Rose Ny.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to a favorite charity of your own choice in memory of Donald.

Donald was born the son of the late Edward D. and Doris A. (Pitts) LaGas on Sunday, August 02, 1936, in Bulter, NY. After graduating from Red Creek Central School in 1954, he went on to work at Zendas Coal Yard and Wolcott Creamery in 1956, at the housing project in East Henrietta, Sylvania in Seneca Falls, Dickens Bros, John Deere in Savannah for ten years, and ran the Shell and Gulf stations in Savannah. Donald retired from the Wayne County Highway Department after thirty-one years as a heavy equipment operator. Donald owned his own business, Don’s Small Engine, and Saws, for forty-five years. He enjoyed racing at Maple Grove Speedway in Waterloo, drag racing at Jackson’s Dragstrip in South Butler, NY, watching NASCAR, hunting, gardening, and woodworking.

Don was predeceased by his wife of fifty years, Bonnie; a sister, Marge; his brothers Robert and Dick; his mother and father in law, Doris and Clarence Juffs.

He is survived by his sons Dale (Brenda) LaGas and Daryl LaGas; daughters Michelle (Dave) Donk, Tami (Mark) Mundy and Darcy Greco; many grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters in law, Sherry Juffs and Janet LaGas; nieces Valerie (Jeff) Chiarenzelli and Georgia Ann (Rocky) Powers; nephew, Nick Cusimano; also his special friends Debbie and Harold Sweeney, Deborah and Bob Crumb, Ron and Linda Crumb.

