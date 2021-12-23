LaGasse, Jeffry R.

SODUS: Jeffry R. LaGasse, age 59, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 19th, 2021.

Jeff is survived by Diane, his loving wife and soulmate of 38 years, daughters Sarah and Jessica, granddaughter Gianna, brothers Ed (Karen) LaGasse, Andy (Jackie) LaGasse, and Steve LaGasse, and sisters-in-law Linda R. LaGasse and Linda L. LaGasse.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Marianne (née Kirschstein) LaGasse, and brothers John LaGasse and Patrick LaGasse.

Jeff was a long-time resident of Sodus, New York, having been born there and lived there his entire life before moving to South Carolina with Diane in 2018. From a young age, Jeff enjoyed going on canoe trips with his brothers and close friends, which turned into a long-standing annual tradition. In high school, Jeff was an avid bowler and pitcher for the baseball team. He loved to golf with his brother Pat, and played in many tournaments with friends. Riding his motorcycle was a great passion which he enjoyed with family and friends in the summer months. Jeff loved watching NFL football, being a passionate Buffalo Bills fan. He was brilliant in his ability to build, construct, and renovate, having worked in the industry for many years. Nothing surpassed his love for his family, including his dog, Sophie.

Friends and family are invited to his Celebration of Life from 1pm-5pm at the Wallington Fire Department on Saturday, January 1st. 7863 Ridge Rd, Sodus, NY 14551