LaGasse, Patrick M. 

WOLCOTT: Age 69, Passed away peacefully at home January 28th , 2019 after a long battle with a progressive lung disease. Forever loved and missed by wife, Linda; son, Preston; brother, Jeff (Diane); sister-in-law, Linda R. LaGasse; many wonderful nieces, nephews, in-laws, family in Germany and incredible friends. He was predeceased by brother, John and parents, Marianne and Roger LaGasse. Pat was a proud Navy veteran and served aboard the USS Forrestal. He retired from Heluva Good Cheese after 33 years. He enjoyed camping and canoeing (especially in the Adirondacks), winters in Bon Secour, Alabama and riding his 1971 Triumph Tiger. Many thanks to Dr. Persaud, RGH nurses and doctors and Lifetime Care and Hospice. So grateful for all. Per Pat’s wishes, a “Celebration of Life” will be held at the family’s convenience. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Sodus, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com
