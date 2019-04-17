Connect with us
Laird, Bernard E.

Published

6 hours ago

on

LYONS: Age 81, passed away November 25, 2018. A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday (Apr. 23) 10am at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St. Lyons. 

