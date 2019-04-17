Obituaries
Laird, Bernard E.
LYONS: Age 81, passed away November 25, 2018. A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday (Apr. 23) 10am at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St. Lyons.
Latest News
It’s Spring in Wayne County: Drone Footage From Over Sodus Point [WATCH]
Our news partners at 13WHAM visited Sodus Point this morning and got some overhead shots of the outer lighthouse, beach...
Newark Elementary School hosts Family Science Night
More than 88 Perkins, Lincoln and Kelley School families had fun learning about some of the marvels of science together...
Erie Canal Cleansweep returns to Lyons April 27
On Saturday morning, April 27, the Town of Lyons will join other communities across the state and participate in the...
Recent Obituaries
Laird, Bernard E.
LYONS: Age 81, passed away November 25, 2018. A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday (Apr. 23) 10am at Weeks-Keysor...
Bailey,Vivian F.
LYONS: Age 86, a resident of Wayne County Nursing Home, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019. Vivian was born as...
Stead, Victor O.
March 11, 1928 – April 14, 2019 ONTARIO: Vic Stead, of Ontario, ever the meticulous planner and practical organizer, retired from...