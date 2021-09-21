Powered by Dark Sky
September 21st 2021, Tuesday
Laird, Betty J.

by WayneTimes.com
September 21, 2021

SODUS/ FORMERLY FROM BELLEVILLE, NY: Betty J. Laird passed away Monday, September 13th at the Newark-Wayne Community Hospital where she had been a patient. She was 93 years old. 

A graveside service will be held at the Woodside Cemetery, corner of Co Rt 79 and Mixer Road, Belleville on Saturday, September 25th at 4:15pm. Calling hours will be held prior to the service at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville from 1:00 pm – 3:45 pm. 

Betty was born on August 27, 1928, the daughter to the late Glenn and Norma Lane McGrath. 

Surviving are her children, Hugh “Butch” (Linda) Laird, Sodus; David (Donna) Laird, Sodus; Leata Kersey, Adams; William Laird, Sodus; 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Also surviving are her 3 sisters, Arlene Burley, Adams; Janey Gordon, Belleville; Norma Jean Kellar, Florida and several nieces and nephews. 

Besides her parents she was predeceased by her husband Hugh, 3 brothers, Philip, Howard and Glenn, Jr., 2 sisters, Merle Vroman, Kathleen (Kitty) Brett, grandson Jeffrey Kersey, daughter-in-law Virginia Laird and her son-in-law Duane Kersey.

Betty enjoyed reading, crafts and sewing. She made many keepsakes for her family that they still enjoy to this day. She was known as the matriarch of the family and will be missed by them  all. 

Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

