What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
1 2 3
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Laird, Garry F. 

November 6, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

LOCK BERLIN: Garry passed away on October 28, 2025 at the age of 79.

Born 1946 in Lyons Hospital to Lyle and Bertha Laird of Savannah, NY.

Predeceased by Lyle and Bertha (parents), Bernard (brother), Bonnie and Judy (sisters), and Eric (nephew).

Garry is survived by his wife Becky (Jack) of 55 years, their children Jesse, Garry M., Kerry and Bridget, many grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, his sister Linda (Dewan), bother Lenny (Eleanor) and sister Marcia (Jack).

Service to be held Thursday, November 13th at 1:00pm at Fellowship of Faith Church in Lock Berlin.

Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home.

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT NEWS 10WHEC

IN THIS CORNER...

by Ron Holdraker

Sun, Sun, Sun, Sun

September 20, 2025
1 2 3 260
ADVERTISEMENT

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.