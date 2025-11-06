Laird, Garry F. 

LOCK BERLIN: Garry passed away on October 28, 2025 at the age of 79.

Born 1946 in Lyons Hospital to Lyle and Bertha Laird of Savannah, NY.

Predeceased by Lyle and Bertha (parents), Bernard (brother), Bonnie and Judy (sisters), and Eric (nephew).

Garry is survived by his wife Becky (Jack) of 55 years, their children Jesse, Garry M., Kerry and Bridget, many grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, his sister Linda (Dewan), bother Lenny (Eleanor) and sister Marcia (Jack).

Service to be held Thursday, November 13th at 1:00pm at Fellowship of Faith Church in Lock Berlin.

Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home.