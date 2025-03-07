Laird, Mark E. 

NEWARK: Mark E. Laird, 73, passed away unexpectedly at home, March 4, 2025.

Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours Sunday, March 9, 2025 from noon – 2 PM at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hardford St., Wolcott, NY. A funeral Service will follow at 2 at the funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, Mark’s family request memorial contributions be directed to; Lollipop Farm, 99 Victor Rd, Fairport, NY 14450, https://www.lollypop.org/

Mark was born July 10, 1951 in Lyons, NY the son of the late Robert A. and Norma (Ranney) Laird. He was a 1970 graduate of Leavenworth High School. He dedicated his career as an auto mechanic who took great pride in his work. He enjoyed spending time with his children and his grandson (Calum). His favorite activity was hunting in the family woods and shooting with his family. He was a history buff that loved to watch deer out of his window while watching a western or older movie. When his children were younger, Mark never missed one of their games and was always there to support them.

He is survived by his daughter Kaley, and son Mathew (Jessica) Laird; sisters Peg (Dave) Richmond and Debbie (Jose) Caraballo; brothers Michael and Robert Laird; his ex-wife Susan J. Paylor-Laird; his beloved dog Piper; several nieces, nephews and cousins

Besides his parents, Mark was predeceased by his brothers Jerry and Dusty.