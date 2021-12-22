Laird, Michael (Mikey) Frederick

SODUS: Mikey passed away peacefully on December 18th, 2021 at the age of 42, after a long battle with complications from his car accident in 2019. Mikey was born in Sodus on February 1, 1979. He is survived by his loving wife Cassandra (Cassie), his children Jacob, Devin, Emily and Jeffery; his parents, David & Donna Laird; his siblings, Sherri, David (Kim) and Kurt (Katie); Nieces, Brittany Rinaudo, Delilah Moore & Breanna & Kearstin Laird; Nephews Nate Laird, Dylan, Timmy & James Rinaudo and Alan Moore and many extended family, in-laws and dear friends.

Mike wrestled in high school and still spent every Friday night watching WWE. Mike was a fantastic “Guess Who” player. He won almost every time! Prior to his accident, Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing outside with his children. We will never forget our many camping trips. Including the year all three of the triplets took off their training wheels. Mikey loved to relax in the hammock and on flat rock.

Friends and family are invited to attend Michaels calling hours 12:00pm-2:00pm Sunday, January 2, 2022 at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. His “Celebration of Life” will be held immediately following at the Wallington Fire Hall, 7863 Ridge Rd, Sodus, NY 14551.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to help the family through the Go Fund Me campaign at https://www.gofundme.com/f/mikeys-miracle . Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com