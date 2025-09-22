Laird, Susan J.  (Paylor) 

WEBSTER/WOLCOTT: On September 18th, 2025 around 6pm, Susan J. Laird, 68, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by love.

Susan was born June 19, 1957 to her parents, Clayton J. and Margaret (Hitchcock) Paylor in Lyons, NY. She was the youngest girl out of six children. She was survived by her sisters; Mary Bundy and Patricia Chatfield and her brothers Jim Paylor and Jerry Paylor. Besides her parents, Susan was predeceased by her brother John Paylor.

In her youth, she graduated from North Rose Wolcott High School. After she attended CCFL which led her to study for and receive her Bachelors Degree in business and accounting from St. John Fischer College. Susan diligently worked very hard to raise her two kids and working full time to achieve this dream. Upon completion she worked at Alard Equipment in Williamson until she retired.

Susan was an incredible soul. She radiated an essence of charm and poise that could fill the room she was in. A fiercely strong and independent woman whose deepest passions were her children and grandson, (daughter Kaley Laird, son Matt (Jessica) Laird, and grandson Calum Laird) and spending time at the beach. Topped off with a sense of humor unlike any other. She spent her final years enjoying every moment with her family and beach hopping every chance she could get. Often trying to visit a new beach she hadn’t yet seen. Her favorite beach and last trip was Folly Beach, SC. An area she grew to love and felt at home.

Susan was surrounded by family and friends that loved her deeply. She was also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on October 4th from 11am to 1pm at Norton Funeral Home 5925 New Hartford Street, Wolcott. A service will be immediately follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Webster HOPE, 1450 Ridge Rd, Webster, NY 14580 websternyhope.org or the Willow Center 693 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14607 willowcenterny.org