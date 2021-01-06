Laird, Wayne Laverne

CANANDAIGUA, EAST BLOOMFIELD, MACEDON: Wayne went to be with Jesus on December 30, 2020 at his home in Canandaigua at the age of 84. Wayne was born on October 12, 1936 in Savannah, NY, the son of the late Lester and Lois “Fry” Laird. He attended Savannah-Clyde Schools and went into the carpenters union in 1956. He married Mary Jane Parks on September 15, 1956. He is survived by his wife; son Keith (Robin) Laird of Canandaigua; granddaughter Brin and grandson Jacob both of Canandaigua, granddaughter Chloe and grandson Rowan Wayne both of Boulder, Colorado. Wayne was preceded in death by his son Randy in 2017. Wayne served his country through the Army reserves and was the owner of SOIF Construction of East Bloomfield, NY. He built many new houses in the area including his own. He enjoyed flying remote control airplanes. He loved his Boston Terrier and his rescued mini horse and enjoyed building shows. He will be missed by those who loved him and his memory will live on through his family and friends. Services will be held in the Spring of 2021. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Wayne may be directed to Ontario-Yates Hospice, 756 Pre-Emption Road, Geneva, NY 14456. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.