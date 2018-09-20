Lake, James D. 

WILLIAMSON/ROCHESTER: Entered into rest after a sudden down turn of health on (Monday) September 3, 2018 at age 78. Predeceased by his parents: Lawrence and Pearl Lake; brothers: Gene and Robert Lake; sister: Shirley Gilerdo. Jim was a vintage racing car enthusiast who displayed his model cars at the Watkins Glen shows. Survived by his brother: Edward (Loraine) Lake and sister in law: Connie Lake; many nieces and nephews and good friends, Dave and Carol Boyer. A Celebration of Life will be held on (Saturday) October 6, 2018 at 11am at the Palmyra Bible Baptist Church: 1206 Canandaigua Road, Palmyra, NY. Gathering will follow Celebration of Life at the church. Online condolences can be made to youngfuneralhomeny.com