Lake Robert L. 

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on (Saturday) August 4, 2018 at age 71. Predeceased by his parents: Lawrence and Pearl Lake; brother: Gene Lake and sister: Shirley Gilerdo. Bob proudly served our country in the United States Army. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, and brother. He supported and enjoyed his grandchildren’s sporting events. Survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Connie: children: Lisa Lang, Christian (Kelly) Lake, Robert (Sheri) Lake; grandchildren: Ashley, Taylor, and Dylan Lang, Jesse, Kristina, Timmy, Steven, Thomas, Kassidi, Karissa, and Danny Lake; brothers: Edward (Loraine) and James Lake; sister in law: Becky Mancini; brother in law: Ronnie (Jean) Sharrow; many extended family members and friends. Calling hours will be held on (Friday) August 10, 2018 from 2pm – 4pm followed by a memorial service at 4pm at Young Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Bob can be made to the Pines of Peace. Online condolences can be made to youngfuneralhomeny.com