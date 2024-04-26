LaLonde TSgt., Earl S.

PALMYRA: Entered into rest on April 24, 2024 at the age of 90. He is predeceased by his loving partner, Agnes (Goldilocks) Stranahan; sisters, June Hare, Leona Priner, Evelyn Layton;.Survived by his children, Deborah Jones, Jeff LaLonde, Michael Stranahan, and Robin Partridge; grandchildren, Jeffrey LaLonde, Jessica Porter, Curtis Williams, Ashlie Stranahan,

Michael Stranahan, Abigail Stranahan, and Emily Stranahan; Sisters, Ruth Lafoe, Alice Labour; Brothers, Leo LaLonde, Steve LaLonde; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Earl is a retired Fireman from the US Air Force, after proudly serving his country for 20 years, including the Vietnam War. He then went on to be a custodian at the St. Patrick’s School

District and Church of Watertown NY, where he retired after several years.

Friends and family are invited to call 5PM to 7PM, Tuesday, April 30th at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, NY 14505. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be made at stevensfhmarion.com