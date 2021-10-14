Lambert, Yolanda

SAVANNAH: Yolanda (Londy) Lambert died on Tuesday October 12th, 2021, at the age of 97 years.

There will be no funeral home calling hours. A funeral mass to celebrate her life will be at St. Patrick’s Church in Savannah, NY on Saturday October 16th at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow immediately after the church celebration at the Butler Savannah Cemetery in South Butler, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wayne County Meals on Wheels at www.mealsonwheelswaynecountyny.org

Yolanda was born on 11/10/1923 in Clyde, NY, the daughter of Patsy and Jennie D’Amato. A 1940 graduate of Clyde High School and a 1941 graduate of Rochester Business Institute. Yolanda worked in Rochester during WWII and was married after the war to Harry W. Lambert and lived in Savannah the remainder of her life. Yolanda worked at the Savannah Fertilizer Plant for 3 years and Secor Lumber Company for 27 years before retiring in 1991.

Yolanda was a member of St Patrick’s Church in Savannah and a volunteer for many years at Caring Friends in Clyde. Her past hobbies included caning chairs, which she did beautiful work, and collecting teacups, many received as gifts from family and friends. Yolanda loved to bake and give away biscotti and banana bread to family and friends along with making many jams and jellies and assisted a dear neighbor friend to make jelly as late as this past summer.

Yolanda is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Barry) Stevens of Clyde, and son William Lambert of Westchester County, NY (Ela, treasured companion), 5 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and soon to be 7, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by her husband Harry W. Lambert who died in 2001, parents Patsy and Jennie D’Amato, and brothers Arthur “Bud” and Charles D’Amato.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.