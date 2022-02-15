LaMore, Patricia

SODUS: Lost her battle to cancer and passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022. Patricia was predeceased by mom, Nancy and sister, Debbie Chappell. She is survived by her loving husband, John LaMore; son, Jamie LaMore; daughter, Nicole LaMore; grandsons, Velintino Smith and Wyett Smith; father, Daniel Cooper Jr.; brothers, Jody (Kathy) Cooper and Gary Cooper; sister, Christine (Nate) Cianciola; nieces, Bridget Chappell and Brittany (Carlos) Banks; nephews, Jason Cooper, Josh Cooper, Shawn Cooper and Travis Chappell; great niece, Hayley Chappell; along with a host of friends.

Patty loved listening to bands and spending time dancing. She loved her cats, but she especially loved raising and taking care of her grandsons.

Per Patty’s wishes, there will be no services at this time. There will be a Celebration of Life held at the convenience of the family in the future. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.