LaMore, Patricia

SODUS: Lost her battle to cancer and passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022. Patricia was predeceased by mom, Nancy and sister, Debbie Chappell. She is survived by her loving husband, John LaMore; son, Jamie LaMore; daughter, Nicole LaMore; grandsons, Velintino Smith and Wyett Smith; father, Daniel Cooper Jr.; brothers, Jody (Kathy) Cooper and Gary Cooper; sister, Christine (Nate) Cianciola; nieces, Bridget Chappell and Brittany (Carlos) Banks; nephews, Jason Cooper, Josh Cooper, Shawn Cooper and Travis Chappell; great niece, Hayley Chappell; along with a host of friends.
Patty loved listening to bands and spending time dancing. She loved her cats, but she especially loved raising and taking care of her grandsons.
Per Patty’s wishes, there will be no services at this time. There will be a Celebration of Life held at the convenience of the family in the future. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.
SODUS: Age 77, passed away suddenly on February 11, 2022, at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. Bill was predeceased by his parents; Carlton and Viola (Van Houte) Cornwell. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Charlene M. (Shrader); his children, Tami L. (Francisco) Martinez, William F. (Melinda) Cornwell Jr. and Joshua P. Cornwell; his grandchildren, […]
PALMYRA: Doris passed away on February 11, 2022. She was predeceased by her siblings, Evelyn Bean, Ardean McAllister, and Jay Woodruff. Doris is survived by her husband, Ken Amidon; son, Gary (Cindy) Amidon; grandchildren, Seth, Joseph, and Ashley; sisters, Carol Stoll and Blanche (Cecil) Bauza; many nieces and nephews. Doris worked for Mobil Chemical […]