Lancaster, Elizabeth A.
ONTARIO: Elizabeth passed away on September 11, 2019 at age 52. She is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, James Lancaster; daughter, Catherine (Nicholas) Lancaster Wilbert; parents, Lawrence and Janet Piotrowski; sister, Nancy (Glen) Bonesteel; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Elizabeth enjoyed all forms of entertainment, from television, to music, and watching movies. Family and friends may gather for visitation from 4-7 PM on Monday (September 16) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY, where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday (September 17) at 11 AM. Interment in White Haven Memorial Park.
