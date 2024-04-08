Lancaster, Margaret

LYONS– Margaret passed away at home on April 4, 2024 at age 83, with her family by her side.

She was predeceased by her parents, Kenneth & Edith (Hallock) Palmeter.

Margaret is survived by her children Duane (Lori-Lynn) Lancaster, Loralee (Pete) Tonsoline, Douglas Lancaster, Donald (Norma) Lancaster; grandchildren, Cole (Bethany) Lancaster, David Lancaster, Ashley (Scott) Molsani, Kara (Don) Bonn, Kailee Ragsdale, Alexis Lancaster, Kirklyn (Emma) Lancaster; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Victoria & Isabella Lancaster, Brayden, Avery & Emery Lancaster, Lia & Ava Molisani, Aubrey & Callen Bonn, Kinsley McGinn, extended family and many friends.

At Margaret’s request there will be no calling hours or service. Margaret will be laid to rest at a private family burial, Lyons South Cemetery.

Contributions in memory of Margaret can be directed to the New York State Women’s 600 Bowling Club, % Education Award, 3 Lakeview Drive, Honeoye, NY 14471.

Margaret was a member of the National Honor Society, 1958 Lyons Central School where she was awarded Best Female Athlete. She participated in Basketball, Volleyball, Softball & Field Hockey. She was the Vice President of the class of 1958 and graduated 8th in her class.

She coached the girls basketball team, practiced at the Old “Myron Taylor” Lyons Community Center and took the team to 1st place in the finals.

She worked in her teen years at Gabe Grocery Store & Sarah Coventry. She also worked for 10 years at Lyons National Bank and then went to Sodus Central School as a bus driver. She became the secretary at the Bus Garage while continuing to drive bus. She was promoted to Transportation Director where she eventually retired to take care of her mother Edith.

During her life she was an avid bowler, Youth Bowling Coach, past secretary/treasurer & life member of the New York State Women’s 600 Bowling Club for over 40 + years, inducted into the Bowling Hall of Fame, past secretary and member of the National Women’s 600 Bowling Club for over 12+ years and traveled all over the United States for bowling. She was a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother & friend to many; may you now and forever rest in peace with all those who love you… until we meet again.