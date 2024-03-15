Lancaster, Shirley Anne

NEWARK: Shirley Anne Lancaster born on July 2, 1952 in Corning, NY peacefully passed away on March 13, 2024 with her family by her side.

Shirley worked for many years at the Wayne County Department of Aging & Youth, and was proud of the services she provided to the aging. Over the years Shirley was blessed to have the role of daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, mother-in-law, grandmother and dear friend. Shirley loved her family deeply and enjoyed spending time with them playing games, sitting by a campfire, trips to Virginia Beach and the Adirondack Balloon Festival and she never missed an event for her kids/grandkids. Shirley loved to read, meet her friends for lunch, and take/print photos.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Nicole (Jon) Lanse, grandchildren, Ciera (Jeffery) Garrett, Alexis Lancaster, Aiden Lanse, Anna Lanse and Max Lancaster, great grandchildren, Crue, Beau & Levi all of Newark, NY; Sisters, Ms. Barbara Meeks, Newark, NY; Mrs. Mary (Charley) Weekley of Robertsdale, AL., as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Shirley was predeceased by her loving husband, David A. Lancaster Sr., son, David A. Lancaster, Jr., parents, Mrs. Jean Cornell Reeves (Arthur) Sipes, brothers, Robert Reeves, Lawrence E. Reeves, Jr., Michael D. Sipes, her sisters, Ms. Linda Higbee, Ms. Judy Smith-Wise, and Ms. Elaine Manes.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 22, 2024 from 4-7p.m. followed by a celebration of life service at 7:00 pm at Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St., Newark, NY.

See You, Love You, Bye