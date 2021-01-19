Lance, Carroll Jean

NEWARK/WILLIAMSON: Carroll J. Lance, 64, passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021, with her loving son by her side. The family will greet friends from 11a.m. - 1p.m. on Saturday, (Jan. 23) at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2801 Temple Road, Palmyra, New York 14522. Carroll’s funeral service will follow visitation at 1:30p.m. Private burial in South Lyons Cemetery. Please note, for visitation and the funeral service all NYS social distancing and face covering guidelines must be followed. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2801 Temple Road, Palmyra, New York 14522 for missions in memory of Carroll. Carroll was born the daughter of the late Joseph T. and Dorothy E. (Carroll) Carl on Wednesday, September 5, 1956 in Horseheads, NY. She spent her life in the area, attending Newark High School. Carroll enjoyed swimming in Sodus Bay and dancing. Most of all, she loved to spend time with family. Carroll will be remembered by her son, Joseph (Marisol Medina) Bertou; grandchild, Demetrio Berrios; step-son, Robert (Kelly Kearney) Kelly; sister, Ellen Raff; special friends Susan Sill and Keesha Moody; two nieces. Carroll was predeceased by her daughter, Mary Ellen in 2010; sister, Mary Carl. Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com
WILLIAMSON: She was born on June 24, 1923 in Ontario, NY and entered peacefully into rest on January 19, 2021 at age 97. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Mark W. Brownell and her only sibling, Dorothy Lebbert. She was the daughter of the late Carl and Mary Mephan. Ellen leaves behind her loving […]
SODUS: Born in Sodus, NY in 1942, past peacefully on January 17, 2021. Larry graduated from Sodus Central High School in 1960. He lived in San Diego, California, retired from the Navy after 33 years of service. Survived by his wife, Liz Contant, brothers, Wayne (Gi) Contant, Danny (Teresa) Contant, sister Kay (Richard) Mayo, son, […]