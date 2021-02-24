Lane, Justine Elizabeth

LYONS: Justine Elizabeth Lane, 97, passed away February 1, 2021 with her daughter and granddaughter by her side at Wayne County Nursing Home. Justine was born in Clyde the daughter of Albert and Jessie (Stapleton) Caves. As a girl, Justine grew up on a large farm in Rose, being the only girl amongst 5 brothers. Justine graduated from North Rose High School and married the love of her life Levi Lane. Together they built their home in Lyons and raised 4 children: David, Stephen, Linda, and Amy. Justine worked several years for Hickok Manufacturing and was proud to be part of the JL Hammett Company family. She was an active member of the community being a golden member of the Lyons United Methodist Church, Lyons Senior Citizens, Lutheran Quilters group, Friends of the Library and Home Bureau. Known as Ma Lane to friends and family, you would always find her cooking, baking, sewing, reading, or enjoying crossword puzzles. Even with limited vision, she would read hundreds of books a year, and would always keep the library busy. Summertime would find her camping with friends up until the age of 92 and often would find friends, family and neighbors stopping in on her porch for a special talk with, “Ma”. Justine will always be remembered for her love of family, country music, Vince Gill, Nashville, Adirondacks, cardinals, and cowboy cookies. Recently she was taken special care of by her second family at the Wayne County Nursing Home where she was treated like a queen. Predeceased by her loving husband Levi, brothers Leslie, Leonard, Sydney, George, Robert Caves, and son David. Justine is survived by her son Stephen (Martina) Lane, Linda (Joseph) Mann, Amy (Brian) Iddings, 8 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. She also leaves her special friends Donna and Ken Henderson and her hero Kyle Iddings. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the Wayne County Nursing Home resident council fund, 1529 Nye Rd. Lyons, NY 14489 or the Lyons Public Library 122 Broad St. Lyons, NY 14489. Family and friends are invited to call 10-1 March 6th at Keysor & Co. Funeral Home 5 Phelps St. Lyons, NY 14489. A private family funeral and burial will take place at 1pm. “Go Rest High on that Mountain” www.keysorfuneralhomes.com