Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Langdon, Lela R. 

June 12, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

LYONS: Lela R. Langdon, 99, passed away on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at Clifton Springs Nursing Home.

Friends may call on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, from 4PM to 6 PM, at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, New York 14489.  A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at Maranatha Baptist Church, 8721 Travell Knapps Corner Rd. in Lyons. Burial will be at Lock Berlin Cemetery.  

Memorials in her name may be made to the Maranatha Baptist Church, 8721 Travell Knapps Corners Rd., Lyons, NY  14489.

Mrs. Langdon was born in Sodus, on June 3, 1926, the daughter of the late Albert and Carrie Carson Woolworth.  She worked as a Lead Lady at C.H. Stuart for many years. For her last twenty-four years of employment, she Worked at the Roosevelt Children’s Center as a Teachers’ Assistant.  She was a faithful member of the Maranatha Baptist Church.

Lela is survived by a daughter Barbara (Chad) Paton; a son Reginald (Judi) Langdon; three grandchildren John (Renee) Paton, Jason (Val) Paton, Heather (Chris) Hobart; four great grandchildren Cade Paton, Laurie, Maddi and Emily Hobart; many nieces and nephews.  She was predeceased by her husband Ralph and a grandson Justin Langdon.

www.keysorfuneralhomes.com

