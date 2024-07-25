Powered by Dark Sky
July 25th 2024, Thursday
Langdon, Linda

July 25, 2024

WOLCOTT: Linda Langdon, 85, of Wolcott, passed away July 24, 2024. She was born in Farmingdale, NY, February 17, 1939, daughter of the late Emery Langdon, and Anna Kolhlepp Langdon. She enjoyed reading, gardening, and spending time with her cat. She graduates from Leavenworth High School , then received a bachelors degree from Geneseo. She also enjoyed spending time with her cat. prior to retirement, she ran Langdon Greenhouse. 

She is survived by her sister, Lucinda Langdon of Wolcott, as well as several cousins.

There are no calling hours or services. If anyone wishes to make contributions in her name they may do so to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 county house road, Lyons , NY, 14489  . Becker-Keysor Funeral Home, Red Creek, is in care of the arrangements.

www.catoredcreek.com

