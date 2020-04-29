Langdon, Stuart Almon

LYONS: On Sunday, April 26, 2020, Stuart Langdon, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at age 66 in his home. Stuart was born May 8, 1953 in Lyons, NY to Charles and Ruth Langdon. On June 22, 1974, he married the love of his life Deborah Langdon and they had a son, Shaun Langdon. He worked for the New York State DOT for over 30 years until his retirement in 2008. Stuart had a love of NASCAR since he was a child. Every Sunday during racing season you could find him sitting for hours watching the race. He enjoyed yearly family vacations at the ocean and frequent visits to Connecticut to visit his beloved grandchildren. Stuart was known for his love of family and friends and his kind and compassionate spirit. Stuart was predeceased by his sister, Sandra Bohrer and brother, Pete Langdon. He is survived by his wife Debbie, his son, Shaun and daughter in law Jennifer, grandchildren, Avrie and Evan; sister, Jacqueline Salisbury; many nieces and nephews. There will be a celebration of life planned for a later date when groups can gather. To leave the family an online condolence, to light a digital candle or upload a photo, please visit Stuart’s Tribute Wall, www.fingerlakescremationllc.com.