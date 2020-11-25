Powered by Dark Sky
November 25th 2020, Wednesday
Langmaid, Leona (Holben)

by WayneTimes.com
November 25, 2020

NEWARK: AGE 69, went to be with our Lord, November 7, 2020, after a brief illness at Rochester General Hospital. She was born 7/7/51 to the late Samuel Holben and Elizabeth Tyler Holben. Leona attended Newark schools. She was a housewife all her life. Leona is survived by her children: Debra (Arthur) Greening of Lyons,  Bonnie Dumas of Lyons, and Christina Dumas of Rochester, NY, one sister Carrie (LeRoy) Taylor of Lyons, a brother Francis Holben of Geronimo, OK. Several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, husband Edward Langmaid, a grandson and a nephew. At Leona’s request, there will be no calling hours. Donations may be made to the Humane Society of Wayne County.

