Lanning, Leilani

WOLCOTT: Entered into rest peacefully, on June 9, 2020 at age 74. Predeceased by her parents: Augustine and Beauty Lum Lung; her husband: Michael Haughney and son: Kalani Haughney. Leilani was very proud of her heritage and homeland, Hawaii. Her family was very important to her especially all the grandchildren. Survived by her loving children: Marshall (Mindy) Haughney, Kamea (Timothy) Thebert and Beverly (Eric Mein) Lanning; grandchildren: Kyra and Sebastian Haughney, Gina Abeita, Brianna Williams, Bailey and Trent Mein, Brittany and Sean Thebert; great-grandchildren: Kylina and Cameron Abeita; sister: Bernadette; many extended family and friends. A celebration of Leilani’s life will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com