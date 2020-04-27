Lantier, Thomas L.

NEWARK: Thomas L. Lantier, 73, died Sunday (April 26, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic services will be announced at a later date. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery. Memorials, in his name, may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, New York 14489. He was born on March 29, 1947 in Watertown, the son of the late John L. and Rosie Zuccarini Lantier. Tom graduated from Adams High School in 1966 and earned a degree in computer science in 1969 from the Rochester Business Institute. He married Barbara Banckert in August of 1969. He was a communicant of St. Michael Church in Newark. Mr. Lantier was a former member and president of the Newark Lions Club. Tom loved golfing and was a longtime member of the Newark Country Club. For 20 years he owned and operated Lantier Electric in Newark. He was also a member of the Electrical Union IBEW Local #86. Thomas is survived by his wife Barbara; a son Thomas J. (Catherine Sweet) Lantier of Victor; two grandchildren Nicholas and Nathan; three step grandchildren Jack, Conner and Gracie; two brothers John (Nancy) and Greg (Sue) Lantier; two sisters Carole (Thomas) Weaver and Margaret Muller. He was predeceased by his parents and a sister Kathryn. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com