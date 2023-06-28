LaPatra, Kevin S. 

FORT LAUDERDALE FL/ WOLCOTT:

Kevin LaPatra, 61, passed away unexpectedly on May 10, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

He is predeceased by his father, Gene W. LaPatra. Survived by his mother Penelope C. Carr, daughter Kelly Sue (Puiu) Guta, son Christopher (Luana) LaPatra, sister Samantha (John) LaPatra, brother Tony (Jodi) LaPatra, Aunt Lorraine (Sis) Stanton, 4 grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside memorial service on July 15, 2023, at 11 AM in the Huron Evergreen Cemetery.

Kevin was born on April 29, 1962 in Lyons, New York, he attended North Rose - Wolcott High School. Enjoyed the outdoors, working on cars and his beloved dog Asia, who was always by his side.

Kevin was a friend to many and always willing to help anyone in need.

Donations can be made to your local ASPCA. Flowers can be sent to the Norton Funeral Home 5925 New Hartford Street Wolcott NY 14590. Support your local florist.