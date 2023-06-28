Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
June 28th 2023, Wednesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • THU 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 1
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 3
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 4
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

LaPatra, Kevin S. 

by WayneTimes.com
June 28, 2023

FORT LAUDERDALE FL/ WOLCOTT:

Kevin LaPatra, 61, passed away unexpectedly on May 10, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

He is predeceased by his father, Gene W. LaPatra. Survived by his mother Penelope C. Carr, daughter Kelly Sue (Puiu) Guta, son Christopher (Luana) LaPatra, sister Samantha (John) LaPatra, brother Tony (Jodi) LaPatra, Aunt Lorraine (Sis) Stanton, 4 grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside memorial service on July 15, 2023, at 11 AM in the Huron Evergreen Cemetery.

Kevin was born on April 29, 1962 in Lyons, New York, he attended North Rose - Wolcott High School. Enjoyed the outdoors, working on cars and his beloved dog Asia, who was always by his side.

Kevin was a friend to many and always willing to help anyone in need.

Donations can be made to your local ASPCA. Flowers can be sent to the Norton Funeral Home 5925 New Hartford Street Wolcott NY 14590. Support your local florist. 

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

LaPatra, Kevin S. 

FORT LAUDERDALE FL/ WOLCOTT: Kevin LaPatra, 61, passed away unexpectedly on May 10, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He is predeceased by his father, Gene W. LaPatra. Survived by his mother Penelope C. Carr, daughter Kelly Sue (Puiu) Guta, son Christopher (Luana) LaPatra, sister Samantha (John) LaPatra, brother Tony (Jodi) LaPatra, Aunt Lorraine (Sis) Stanton, […]

Read More
Washburn, Hazel

NEWARK: Hazel Lee Van Buren Washburn passed peacefully in her sleep on June 27.2023. She was just shy of her 86th birthday. The most important thing in her life here on earth was family. She leaves behind 5 beautiful children, Mary Stoneman, Brenda (Terry) Ridley, Pam (Dean) Raymond, James (Wendy) Miller, Thomas (Hiro) Miller. Hazel […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square