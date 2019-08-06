Lapp, Betty E.

SODUS CENTER: Age 75, passed away on August 4th, 2019 at Sodus Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Survived by her siblings, Lyle Jr. (Linda), Judy (Doug) Cheetham, Sharen (Don) Barnhart and Arlene Baldwin; several cousins, nieces and nephews; sister-in-law’s, Debbie Grinnell and Lori Grinnell. Betty was predeceased by her parents and other siblings. Calling hours 10:00am-12:00pm, Sunday, August 11th, 2019 at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W Main St, Sodus, NY 14551. Funeral Service promptly at 12:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the family, c/o Donna McAdoo, 7533 Sodus Center Rd, Sodus, NY 14551 or the Sodus Center Fire Dept. Condolences may be expressed online at www.hsnorton.com.