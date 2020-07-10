Lapp, Steven R. 

WOLCOTT: Age 53, passed away un-expectedly at home on July 9, 2020. He is survived by his wife, of 28 years, Vanessa; children, Cody (Jessica) Lapp of N. Rose, Seth (Heather) Lapp of Palmyra, Amber (Jeremy Bryant) Lapp of Wolcott; grandchildren, Rylee, Lucas, Sophia & Addison Lapp, Liam, Kolton and Izella Bryant; mother, Eleanor Shaft of Wolcott; siblings, Ed (Sue) Lapp, Jimmy (Mary) Lapp, Billy (Julie) Lapp and Crystal Shaft all of Wolcott; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends and family are invited for a time of “Reflection” from 1:00pm-4:00pm, Sunday, July 12th at his home, 6514 E. Port Bay Rd., Wolcott, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Lakeshore Volunteer Ambulance, 5841 New Hartford St., Wolcott, NY 14590. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com