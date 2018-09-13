LaReau, Jeannedarc M. 

ONTARIO: Passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, September 12, 2018 at the age of 86. She was born in the Province of Quebec on November 17, 1931 to the late Cecile “Bederb” and Aime Therrien and was also predeceased by her daughter, Louise and son, Camille. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Germain; grandsons, Robert, Christopher and Shawn LaReau; great grandsons, Tylor Adams and Ryder LaReau; sister, Diane; brothers Andre and Ivan; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Jeannedarc was a devoted wife and mother who enjoyed her family. She also enjoyed sewing, watching television and sometimes playing bingo. She will be missed by her family but fondly remembered by them. Friends and family are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Wednesday, September 19, 2018 from 5-8PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519. A private inurnment service will be held at White Haven Memorial Park in Pittsford. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of a donation to the Pines of Peace Comfort Care Home. To light a candle, send a condolence, upload a photo, or order a floral tribute please visit the tribute wall at murphyfuneralservices.com.